, (AP) -- Endy Rodriguez hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the DSL Mets1 defeated the DSL Yankees 10-5 on Monday.

Rodriguez hit a solo shot in the eighth inning off Ismael Gomez and then hit a three-run homer in the ninth off Thowar Martinez.

Jose Valerio (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL Yankees starter Juan Carela (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.