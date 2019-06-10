Anchia hits grand slam, leads West Virginia over Delmarva

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Jake Anchia hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the West Virginia Power to a 5-4 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Monday.

The grand slam by Anchia scored Bobby Honeyman, Onil Pena, and Charlie McConnell and was the game's last scoring play.

Sal Biasi (4-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Tim Naughton (3-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Shorebirds, Cadyn Grenier homered and doubled. JC Encarnacion homered and singled.