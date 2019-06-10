Snider, Lamb lift Reno over Memphis 6-4

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Travis Snider homered and singled, scoring two runs as the Reno Aces defeated the Memphis Redbirds 6-4 on Monday.

Jake Lamb singled twice with three RBIs for Reno.

Up 3-2, the Aces added to their lead in the second inning when Lamb hit a two-run single.

The Aces tacked on another run in the seventh when Snider hit a solo home run.

Reno starter Alex Young (4-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Jake Woodford (4-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over four innings.