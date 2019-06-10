Tellez’s single leads Tabasco over Campeche in 12 innings

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Hector Tellez hit a two-run single in the top of the 12th inning to help lead the Olmecas de Tabasco to an 11-7 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Monday.

The single came after an RBI single by Edgar Duran that gave the Olmecas the lead earlier in the inning. Tabasco later added another run when Tellez scored on a wild pitch.

Ronnier Mustelier reached base five times in the win. Daniel Nunez singled twice, scoring four runs.

Mario Jimenez (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Carlos De Leon (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Olmo Rosario tripled and singled three times, also stealing a base for the Piratas.