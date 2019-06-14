The Olympian’s All-Area high school softball team

Yelm’s Tayelyn Cutler (23) pitches in the fifth inning. Yelm played Southridge in a softball game at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey, Wash., on Friday, May 24, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

First- and second-team team selections for The Olympian’s All-Area softball team.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tayelyn Cutler, Yelm, sr. — Centralia College bound senior posted a 13-3 record with a 2.56 ERA, 233 strikeouts in 101.1 innings pitched. Led the Tornados to the Class 3A state championship game. Was praised by coach Lindsay Walton for her poise, leadership, ability at the mound and at the plate.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lindsay Walton, Yelm — Even after losing star pitcher Drea Schwaier to graduation, Walton still coached the Tornados to the Class 3A state championship game this season. Tornados posted a 21-6 overall record and won the Class 3A South Sound Conference.

PITCHERS

Kamy Dacus, W.F. West, fr. — How good was the freshman in the 2A Evergreen league? The Bearcats’ pitcher compiled a 20-4 record, a 2.15 ERA with 186 strikeouts and was named the league’s most valuable pitcher. She also hit .409 and hit three home runs in the 2A state tournament, guiding W.F. West to a championship game appearance and runner-up finish.

Hailey Brown, Yelm, jr. — Was named to the 3A SSC first-team and was a two-way threat for the Tornados. On the mound, posted a 7-1 record, 3.40 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 55.2 innings pitched. At the plate, hit .506 with a home run, a triple, eight doubles and 38 RBI.

Delaney Glazer, Rochester, sr. — The senior had a 2.04 ERA and 108 punchouts in 79 innings pitched to go along with a 1.131 WHIP.

CATCHER

Grace Goetsch, River Ridge, sr. — The Pierce College bound senior split time at catcher and shortstop, batting .500 with four home runs, 11 stolen bases and 33 RBI in her final high school season.

INFIELDERS

Ashlyn Whalen, W.F. West, jr — The Boise State commit showed why she was on the Broncos’ radar, hitting .506 with 11 home runs. She was the co-offensive MVP of the 2A Evergreen league.

Maddie Plevyak, Yelm, jr. — The Tornados’ shortstop hit .462 this year with 23 singles, six doubles and 16 RBI.

Alyssa Waltermeyer, Olympia, fr. — In her first season in the 4A South Puget Sound League, Waltermeyer hit .500 with two triples, two doubles and 15 RBI. Second-team all-league selection.

Kylie Sharp, Centralia, jr. — The switch-hitter batted .411 with three doubles and drove in 19 runs, forming a strong infield alongside freshman second baseman Ella Orr.

OUTFIELDERS

Katie Cunningham, Tumwater, sr. — The Bellevue Community College bound right fielder hit .469 with 15 home runs. She was the co-offensive MVP in the 2A Evergreen league and added seven doubles and drove in 37, while going a perfect 9-for-9 on stolen base attempts.

Haylie Doyle-Folks, River Ridge, sr. — Hit .463 for the 2A South Puget Sound League Hawks. The speedy hitter tallied a triple, four doubles, six RBI and 14 stolen bases.

Sarah Parker, North Thurston, jr. — Played all over the field for the Rams, including the outfield. Hit .426 with 11 RBI and eight doubles.

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers: Kylee Freese, North Thurston, sr; Gracie Ray, Olympia, fr; Kamryn Hyland, Shelton, sophomore.

Infielders: Delaney Kennedy, Capital, sr; Ella Orr, Centralia, fr; Kaley Crawford, Rochester, fr; Ashley May, Tumwater, jr.

Outfielders: Courtney Spriggs, Centralia, soph; Faith Kennedy, Rochester, soph.

Catchers: Bailey Haddock, Timberline, sr; Taylor Gubser, Yelm, sr.