Young’s single leads Tennessee over Pensacola in 10 innings
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Jared Young hit a two-run single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Tennessee Smokies to a 4-3 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Thursday.
The single by Young scored Roberto Caro and Jesse Hodges.
In the bottom of the inning, Pensacola scored on a single by Jordan Gore that brought home Joe Cronin. However, the rally ended when Bailey Clark got Jaylin Davis to hit into a double play to end the game.
Tennessee starter Tyson Miller went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and six hits. He also struck out six and walked two. Tommy Nance (2-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Tyler Palm (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.
Gore singled three times, driving in two runs for the Blue Wahoos.
