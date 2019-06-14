Giolito expected to start for Chicago against New York

New York Yankees (41-26, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-34, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: CC Sabathia (3-3, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (9-1, 2.28 ERA, .92 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and New York will play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday.

The White Sox are 19-15 in home games. Chicago has slugged .399 this season. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a .506 slugging percentage, including 27 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The Yankees are 19-13 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .316. The White Sox won the last meeting 5-2. Carlos Rodon secured his second victory and Tim Anderson went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Masahiro Tanaka registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .496. Eloy Jimenez is 10-for-35 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Gary Sanchez leads the Yankees with 20 home runs and is batting .268. Aaron Hicks is 8-for-33 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Yankees: 4-6, .260 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by seven runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Jace Fry: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (back).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Domingo German: 10-day IL (hip), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 10-day IL (elbow), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Kendrys Morales: 10-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).