Adams’ single leads New Hampshire to 4-2 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Riley Adams hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 4-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday.

The single by Adams scored Vinny Capra and Chad Spanberger and was the game's last scoring play.

The Fisher Cats tied the game 2-2 when Capra scored when a runner was thrown out in the seventh.

Jon Harris (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Caleb Simpson (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

New Hampshire improved to 3-1 against Richmond this season.