Genord’s homer leads Brooklyn to 5-4 win over Staten Island

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Joe Genord hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, leading the Brooklyn Cyclones to a 5-4 win over the Staten Island Yankees on Friday.

The home run by Genord gave the Cyclones a 1-0 lead.

With the score tied 1-1 in the sixth, the Cyclones took the lead for good when Nic Gaddis hit an RBI double, scoring Zach Ashford.

Staten Island saw its comeback attempt come up short after Everson Pereira scored on an error and Leonardo Molina scored on a wild pitch in the eighth to cut the Brooklyn lead to 5-4.

Luis Silva (1-0) got the win in relief while Austin Gardner (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Isaiah Pasteur doubled twice, scoring two runs for the Yankees.