Cox leads Lexington to 5-1 win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Austin Cox hurled eight scoreless innings, leading the Lexington Legends over the Columbia Fireflies in a 5-1 win on Friday.

Cox (5-3) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing five hits.

Up 1-0 in the sixth, Lexington extended its lead when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run double by Reed Rohlman.

Christian James (2-5) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

With the win, Lexington improved to 8-2 against Columbia this season.