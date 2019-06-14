Reks leads Okla. City to 5-4 win over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Zach Reks had three hits and scored two runs as the Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 5-4 on Friday. With the victory, the Dodgers swept the three-game series.

Down 3-1 in the fourth, Albuquerque cut into the lead when Roberto Ramos hit an RBI single, bringing home Sam Hilliard.

The Dodgers extended their lead in the sixth inning when Errol Robinson hit an RBI double, bringing home Jake Peter.

The Dodgers tacked on another run in the seventh when Edwin Rios hit an RBI single, bringing home Reks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Albuquerque saw its comeback attempt come up short after Yonathan Daza hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Pat Valaika in the ninth to cut the Okla. City lead to 5-4.

Justin Grimm (3-4) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Albuquerque starter Chi Chi Gonzalez (4-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Daza tripled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Isotopes. Gonzalez doubled and singled.