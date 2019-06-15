Casas leads Greenville to 5-1 win over Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Triston Casas hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Greenville Drive to a 5-1 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Saturday.

The home run by Casas scored Devlin Granberg to give the Drive a 4-1 lead.

The Drive tacked on another run in the seventh when Grant Williams hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brandon Howlett.

Greenville right-hander Alex Scherff (3-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Nolan Martinez (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up two runs and three hits over four innings.