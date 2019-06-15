Mitchell’s single leads Myrtle Beach to 3-1 win over Down East

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Kevonte Mitchell hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 3-1 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Saturday. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Pelicans and a four-game winning streak for the Wood Ducks.

Miguel Amaya scored on the play to give the Pelicans a 1-0 lead after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to third following singles by Tyler Payne and Mitchell.

With the score tied 1-1 in the fourth, the Pelicans took the lead for good when Jimmy Herron scored on a forceout.

Myrtle Beach right-hander Alexander Vargas (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Reid Anderson (3-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up three runs and eight hits over six innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Down East is 10-3 against Myrtle Beach this season.