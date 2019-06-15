Mets RHP Syndergaard exits with strained right hamstring

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws to a St. Louis Cardinals batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 15, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Noah Syndergaard has left his start for the New York Mets with a strained right hamstring.

Syndergaard reached for the back of his leg after throwing a pitch in the seventh inning Saturday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mets manager Mickey Callaway and an athletic trainer came out to check on Syndergaard, who quickly walked off the field with a bit of a limp.

One inning later, the Mets announced Syndergaard exited with a right hamstring strain.

Robert Gsellman entered with New York leading 8-3. St. Louis scored three runs before the seventh was over.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Syndergaard threw 102 pitches. He was charged with five runs, four earned, and six hits in six-plus innings.