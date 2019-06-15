Vilera leads Brooklyn to 2-1 win over Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Jaison Vilera allowed just one hit over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Brooklyn Cyclones over the Staten Island Yankees in a 2-1 win on Saturday. With the victory, the Cyclones swept the short two-game series.

Vilera (1-0) allowed one run while striking out five and walking two to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the seventh, Brooklyn extended its lead when Joe Genord hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ranfy Adon.

Staten Island answered in the bottom of the inning when Ezequiel Duran scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to one.

Nick Green (0-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out four and walked one.