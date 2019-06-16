Sports
Padlo and Gray homer to lead Montgomery to 3-2 win over Chattanooga
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Kevin Padlo and Tristan Gray connected on back-to-back homers in the eighth inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 3-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Sunday.
The home runs were both solo shots and gave the Biscuits a 3-2 lead.
Chattanooga took a 2-0 lead after Tyler Stephenson and Brantley Bell hit RBI singles in the first and sixth innings. Montgomery answered in the bottom of the inning when Lucius Fox hit an RBI single, scoring Jesus Sanchez.
Matt Krook (1-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Cory Thompson (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.
With the win, Montgomery improved to 7-3 against Chattanooga this season.
Comments