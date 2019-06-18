Hall, Stephen lift Reading over Akron 10-2

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Darick Hall homered and singled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Akron RubberDucks 10-2 on Tuesday.

Josh Stephen doubled twice with two RBIs for Reading.

Reading had a big four-run fourth inning in the blowout victory. Austin Bossart hit a three-run home run en route to the five-run lead.

Reading southpaw Bailey Falter (5-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Sam Hentges (1-8) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over five innings.

Ernie Clement tripled and singled, also stealing a base for the RubberDucks.