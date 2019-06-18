Castillo’s double leads State College over Williamsport in 10 innings

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Moises Castillo hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the State College Spikes to a 4-2 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Tuesday.

Edwin Figuera scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Luis Flores. Later in the inning, State College added an insurance run when Castillo scored on a double by Carlos Soto.

Dariel Gomez homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Eli Kraus (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Alejandro Made (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.