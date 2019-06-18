Dozier’s double leads NW Arkansas to 7-3 win over Amarillo

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Hunter Dozier hit a two-run double in the second inning, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to a 7-3 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday.

The double by Dozier started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Naturals a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Gabriel Cancel hit an RBI single and Dozier scored on a groundout.

The Naturals later added a run in the fourth and two in the sixth. In the fourth, Nick Heath hit an RBI single, while Cancel and Emmanuel Rivera both drove in a run in the sixth.

Cancel doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs for NW Arkansas.

Andres Sotillet (4-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Amarillo starter Ronald Bolanos (1-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.