Peters, McKinstry lead Tulsa to 8-2 win over Frisco

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- DJ Peters hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Zach McKinstry homered and had two hits as the Tulsa Drillers defeated the Frisco RoughRiders 8-2 on Tuesday.

The home run by Peters scored Cristian Santana to give the Drillers a 2-1 lead.

The Drillers later added four runs in the fourth and two in the eighth. In the fourth, Santana hit an RBI single, while Carlos Rincon and McKinstry hit solo home runs in the eighth.

Ryan Moseley (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Frisco starter Jonathan Hernandez (2-6) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Tulsa remains undefeated (5-0) against Frisco this season.