Hoese, Vargas lead AZL Dodgers 1 to 13-4 win over AZL Rangers
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Kody Hoese hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Imanol Vargas hit a two-run home run and had three hits as the AZL Dodgers 1 topped the AZL Rangers 13-4 on Wednesday.
The home run by Hoese scored Yhostin Chirinos to give the AZL Dodgers 1 a 2-1 lead.
Trailing 5-2, the AZL Rangers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Angel Aponte hit a two-run double.
The AZL Dodgers 1 punctuated the blowout with three runs in the sixth and five in the seventh. In the sixth, Vargas hit a two-run home run, while Danny Sinatro hit a two-run single in the seventh.
Jeffry Abreu (1-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while AZL Rangers starter Collin Wiles (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
Aponte homered and doubled, driving in three runs for the AZL Rangers. Blaine Crim singled three times.
