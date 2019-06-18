Stevenson, Keller lead the way for Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Andrew Stevenson was a double short of the cycle, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Fresno Grizzlies topped the Omaha Storm Chasers 8-6 on Tuesday.

Alec Keller homered and singled twice with a couple of runs and two RBIs for Fresno.

With the game tied 1-1, the Grizzlies took the lead for good with three runs in the second inning. Raudy Read hit an RBI double and Keller hit an RBI single en route to the three-run lead.

The Storm Chasers saw their comeback attempt come up short after Bubba Starling hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to help cut the Fresno lead to 8-6.

Fresno right-hander Kyle McGowin (5-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Arnaldo Hernandez (1-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and 11 hits over five innings.

For the Storm Chasers, Kelvin Gutierrez homered and singled, scoring two runs. Elier Hernandez tripled and doubled, scoring two runs.