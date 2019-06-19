PSV Eindhoven draws Basel in Champions League qualifying

Former European champion PSV Eindhoven has been drawn to face Basel in Champions League qualifying.

As Dutch league runner-up, PSV starts at the same preliminary stage as eventual semifinalist Ajax did last year.

The 1988 European Cup champions were edged in a tight title race by Ajax, which enters in the next qualifying round in August.

PSV hosts Basel on July 23 or 24, and the return game is in Switzerland on July 30 or 31.

In the other pairing of league runners-up, Viktoria Plzen will face Olympiakos.

Among 10 pairings of league champions, 1967 European Cup champion Celtic or Sarajevo will play Nomme Kalju or Shkendija. Red Star Belgrade, the 1991 champion, or Suduva will play HJK Helsinki or Torshavn.