Spain coach Luis Enrique stepping down for personal reasons

The Spanish soccer federation says Luis Enrique is stepping down as coach of the national team for personal reasons.

Federation president Luis Rubiales says assistant coach Roberto Moreno will take over.

Moreno has been in charge of running of the team since Luis Enrique had to step away for what the federation said were "family reasons" in March.

Since then, Luis Enrique had continued working remotely from his home in Barcelona, receiving video feeds of practices and talking to Moreno and his other assistants.

The former Barcelona coach and player was named Spain coach following last year's World Cup. He coached the team through the Nations League and its first European Championship qualifier, a 2-1 win over Norway.

Spain has won all three of its European qualifiers with Moreno on the sideline.