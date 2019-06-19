Thompson-Williams’ double leads Arkansas to 7-3 win over Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Dom Thompson-Williams hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 7-3 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday.

The double by Thompson-Williams, part of a three-run inning, gave the Travelers a 5-3 lead before Kyle Lewis scored on a groundout later in the inning.

The Travelers tacked on another run in the ninth when Joseph Odom hit a solo home run.

Starter Justin Dunn (5-3) got the win while Layne Henderson (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Arkansas took advantage of some erratic Corpus Christi pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.

Arkansas improved to 4-2 against Corpus Christi this season.