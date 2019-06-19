Sports
Thompson-Williams’ double leads Arkansas to 7-3 win over Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Dom Thompson-Williams hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 7-3 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday.
The double by Thompson-Williams, part of a three-run inning, gave the Travelers a 5-3 lead before Kyle Lewis scored on a groundout later in the inning.
The Travelers tacked on another run in the ninth when Joseph Odom hit a solo home run.
Starter Justin Dunn (5-3) got the win while Layne Henderson (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.
Arkansas took advantage of some erratic Corpus Christi pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.
Arkansas improved to 4-2 against Corpus Christi this season.
