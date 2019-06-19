Refsnyder’s homer leads Louisville to 9-5 win over Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Rob Refsnyder hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Louisville Bats to a 9-5 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday.

The home run by Refsnyder scored Brian O'Grady and Aristides Aquino to give the Bats a 3-0 lead.

Trailing 6-3, the Stripers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Alex Jackson scored on a balk and Jack Lopez scored on a groundout.

The Bats later added a run in the seventh and two in the ninth. In the seventh, Alex Blandino hit an RBI single before he doubled to score Alberti Chavez and Sherman Johnson in the ninth.

Louisville starter Tejay Antone (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Patrick Weigel (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over four innings.