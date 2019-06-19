Rodriguez, Gonzalez lead AZL White Sox to 4-2 win over AZL Royals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Rodriguez hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, and Ivan Gonzalez had two hits and scored two runs as the AZL White Sox beat the AZL Royals 4-2 on Thursday.

The home run by Rodriguez gave the AZL White Sox a 3-2 lead.

The AZL White Sox tacked on another run in the eighth when Misael Gonzalez hit an RBI double, bringing home I. Gonzalez.

Declan Cronin (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Adrian Solano (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.