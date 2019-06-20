Santos’ triple leads DSL Rays1 to 5-4 win over DSL Astros

, (AP) -- Bryan Santos hit a run-scoring triple in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Rays1 to a 5-4 win over the DSL Astros on Thursday.

The triple by Santos came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the DSL Rays1 a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Juan Mata hit an RBI single, scoring Santos.

In the bottom of the ninth, DSL Astros cut into the deficit on a sacrifice fly by Carlos Hurtado that scored Ricardo Balogh.

Jhoan Colina (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Fabricio Reina (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.