McClanahan leads Charlotte to 4-0 win over Lakeland

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Shane McClanahan allowed just three hits over 6 1/3 innings, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs over the Lakeland Flying Tigers in a 4-0 win on Thursday.

McClanahan (1-0) struck out seven to get the win.

In the bottom of the fifth, Charlotte broke a scoreless tie on an RBI triple by Thomas Milone and an RBI single by Vidal Brujan. The Stone Crabs then added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Garrett Whitley drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Jim Haley, while Ronaldo Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brujan in the seventh.

Garrett Hill (1-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out six and walked three.

The Flying Tigers were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Stone Crabs' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

With the win, Charlotte remains undefeated (5-0) against Lakeland this season.