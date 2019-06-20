Baker’s single leads Palm Beach to 5-4 win over Dunedin

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Luken Baker hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Palm Beach Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays on Thursday.

Nick Dunn scored on the play to give the Cardinals a 4-3 lead after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third following singles by Scott Hurst and Baker.

The Cardinals tacked on another run in the ninth when Lars Nootbaar hit an RBI single, scoring Imeldo Diaz.

Dunedin saw its comeback attempt come up short after Kacy Clemens hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Christopher Bec in the ninth inning to cut the Palm Beach lead to 5-4.

Nootbaar homered and singled twice, driving in two runs for Palm Beach.

Ronnie Williams (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Mike Ellenbest (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Demi Orimoloye homered and doubled for the Blue Jays.