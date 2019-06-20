Gomez hits walk-off homer, State College beats Williamsport 7-6

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Dariel Gomez hit a walk-off three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning, as the State College Spikes defeated the Williamsport Crosscutters 7-6 in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday. The Spikes swept the three-game series with the win.

After the Crosscutters scored three runs in the top of the fifth, State College answered with three in the sixth to cut the deficit to 6-4.

Reliever Hector Villalobos (1-0) went two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two to get the win. Blake Bennett (0-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits while striking out one in the New York-Penn League game.

Andres Luna doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one in the win.

In the losing effort, the Crosscutters scored a season-high six runs. Juan Aparicio tripled and doubled, scoring two runs for the Crosscutters.

The Spikes swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 7-4. State College improved to 4-1 against Williamsport this season.