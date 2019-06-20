Adduci scores winning run, Iowa beats Round Rock 4-3 in walk-off finish

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Taylor Davis hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Jim Adduci with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Iowa Cubs defeated the Round Rock Express 4-3 on Thursday.

Adduci scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Trent Giambrone and then went to third on a single by Giambrone.

After Round Rock's Nick Tanielu hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh, Iowa tied the game 3-3 in the eighth when Donnie Dewees hit a solo home run.

Iowa starter Matt Swarmer struck out three while allowing three runs and 10 hits over seven innings. James Norwood (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Humberto Castellanos (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Robel Garcia homered and doubled, scoring two runs in the win.