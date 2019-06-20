Sports
Urias, Rodriguez lift El Paso over Tacoma 10-4
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Luis Urias homered, doubled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the El Paso Chihuahuas topped the Tacoma Rainiers 10-4 on Thursday.
Aderlin Rodriguez doubled twice and singled with four RBIs for El Paso.
Tacoma cut the deficit to 3-1 in the second after Chris Mariscal hit a sacrifice fly, scoring John Andreoli.
El Paso answered in the top of the next frame when Urias and Ty France scored on a double play.
The Chihuahuas later added four runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Michael Gettys hit a solo home run, while Urias hit an RBI single in the sixth.
Dillon Overton (3-3) got the win in relief while Tacoma starter Tyler Cloyd (1-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
