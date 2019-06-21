San Diego takes 4-game win streak into matchup with Pittsburgh

San Diego Padres (38-37, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (33-40, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Eric Lauer (5-6, 4.60 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) Pirates: Joe Musgrove (4-7, 4.87 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Pirates are 14-19 on their home turf. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .362.

The Padres are 17-17 on the road. San Diego's lineup has 110 home runs this season, Hunter Renfroe leads them with 23 homers. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .649. Reynolds is 15-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 82 hits and has 50 RBIs. Manny Machado is 17-for-38 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .283 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by two runs

Padres: 5-5, .294 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by four runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: 10-day IL (hamstring), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (elbow).