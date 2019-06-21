Reign FC lost a coach but gained a player when Steph Cox decided to come back to soccer

Reign FC defender and Gig Harbor girls soccer coach Steph Cox talks return to the field After three years away from the field, Steph Cox returns to the Reign FC squad as an international replacement player during the World Cup. she talked to the News Tribune about her reasons for coming back and how she did in her first game back. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After three years away from the field, Steph Cox returns to the Reign FC squad as an international replacement player during the World Cup. she talked to the News Tribune about her reasons for coming back and how she did in her first game back.

Steph Cox has a true love for soccer, and that passion has kept her in and around the game for more than 20 years.





Cox had been working with the Reign as an assistant and participated in drills when extra players were needed. That’s how she realized that not only how fun it was but that she could still compete.

In May, she approached Reign FC head coach Vlatko Andonvski about the idea of coming back as a player even though she had not played for 3 1/2 years.

“There was a pause,” Andonovski said. “I was anxious before the conversation because I didn’t know what it was about, I thought it was about coaching so I got nervous. I was shocked after the conversation then we had another conversation the next day just to make sure I understood right and understood everything correctly.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On May 31, Reign FC signed Cox as a National Team Replacement Player. The Reign has eight players in the 2019 Women’s World Cup and Cox is one of six to have signed to help the team cope with the loss of those players.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity with the coaches trust to give me the chance to come back,” Cox, 33, said. “It’s really great.”

Although she didn’t get into the game against the Houston Dash on June 2, Cox said it was an emotional day.

“I remember going to church that morning and be so overcome with emotion and gratitude,” Cox said. “Having the chance to be able to follow my heart and I got to the locker room and I just started crying. It was really cool, a lot of people don’t have the opportunity to go out and do what they love.

“I’m just so grateful for our ownership and the players and coaches embracing me.”

Lauren Barnes, a former teammate of Cox’s in 2013 now playing defense for the Reign, had no problem with the move from coach to teammate again.

“I’ve texted her (Cox) a few times saying that it’s been hard to put into words,” Barnes said. “She’s been such a huge inspiration to me since she’s been playing and even when she retired. A mentor on and off the field as some who has been huge for me, I was just so grateful that she was coming back and I thought it was so brave of her to return.

“I can imagine it’s hard to leave the game for 3 1/2 years and return to the game. She has a love for the game and a passion for the game and that’s what you see out there.”

Given all the injuries the Reign have, there’s more than a good chance Cox will play Sunday against the Chicago Red Stars (3 p.m. at Seat Geek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois). Plus, she played the entire game in the team’s last game against the Washington Spirit on June 15.

In the 1-1 draw Cox fired off two shots, one of on goal, and took two corner kicks. She hadn’t anticipated playing a full 90 minutes but Andonvski kept her in with Washington applying pressure late in the game.

“We talked about playing a little bit and then building it from there but considering the circumstances in the game, we needed her as much as possible,” he said. “Thankfully she was good enough physically to go all the way through.”

One of the advantages of having a player-turned coach-turned player again is having another coach on the field, someone who can help make the adjustments on the fly.

It’s a role that comes naturally. Cox has plenty of experience — she made 57 appearances for Seattle Sounders women’s team/Reign FC from 2012-2015 and had played for the US Women’s National Team, appearing twice in the World Cup and won a gold medal in the 2008 Olympics.

For the last five years, she’s also been the head girls varsity soccer coach at Gig Harbor High School, leading the Tides to a 3A state title in 2018.

“Steph has always been a coach whether she’s playing or not,” Andonovski said. “Everything she does is helping out players, making them better and it’s been tremendous having her on the field. It’s been tremendous to have her in training and in meetings and she’s always there giving advice and always helping us get better.”

As the 2019 Women’s World Cup ends and players return to their teams, National Team Replacement Players will be waived to make room for returning players. Reign FC has 32 players but only 22 can be on the active roster. That means the team — and Cox — have a decision looming next month.

She says if she’s healthy enough, she would like to keep playing.





“Yeah, I think the biggest thing is my mind and my touch feel sharp,” Cox said. “I know I belong out there but just seeing how my body responds. Need to make sure I can stay injury-free and I can be an asset to the team.”