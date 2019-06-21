Chile beats Ecuador 2-1 to reach Copa America quarterfinals

Chile's Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Ecuador during a Copa America Group C soccer match at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador , Brazil, Friday, June 21, 2019. AP Photo

Alexis Sanchez scored a second-half winner to give Chile a 2-1 win over Ecuador and a spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa America on Friday.

Sanchez scored with a shot from inside the area in the 51st minute at the Arena Fonte Nova, securing the two-time defending champions in the last eight of the South American tournament.

Jose Pedro Fuenzalida put Chile ahead with a strike in the eighth minute and Enner Valencia equalized for Ecuador from the penalty spot in the 26th.

Ecuador played the final minutes with a man down after defender Gabriel Achilier was sent off for a hard foul.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The victory gave Chile the lead of Group C with six points, two more than second-place Uruguay, which on Thursday drew 2-2 with Japan. The Japanese squad has one point and Ecuador stayed with zero.

The top two teams in each of the three groups advance, along with the best two third-place finishers.

The Chilean win guaranteed Uruguay will finish at least third in the group.

In the last round on Monday, Chile faces Uruguay at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, while Ecuador takes on Japan at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte.

Sanchez found the far corner with a clever one-timer over Ecuador goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez after a cross by Charles Aranguiz. It was the second goal of the tournament for Sanchez, who was coming off a difficult season with Manchester United and recovered from an ankle injury just in time for the Copa America.

It was Sanchez's 43rd goal with Chile's national team, which is seeking its third straight Copa title a year after not making it to the World Cup in Russia.

Chile had opened with a 4-0 rout of Japan, while Ecuador lost by the same score to Uruguay.