Maton leads Clearwater over Daytona 3-2

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Maton singled twice as the Clearwater Threshers topped the Daytona Tortugas 3-2 on Friday.

Clearwater took a 3-1 lead in the fourth after Daniel Brito scored on a groundout and Maton hit an RBI single.

The Tortugas cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Stuart Fairchild hit a solo home run.

Clearwater left-hander Ethan Evanko (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jared Solomon (0-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Tortugas, Fairchild homered and singled, driving in two runs.

With the win, Clearwater improved to 7-3 against Daytona this season.