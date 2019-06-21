Citta’s double leads Bristol to 4-2 win over Greeneville

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Brendt Citta hit a bases-clearing double in the first inning, leading the Bristol Pirates to a 4-2 win over the Greeneville Reds on Friday.

The double by Citta capped a four-run inning and gave the Pirates a 4-0 lead after Jesus Valdez hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Reds cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Allan Cerda scored on an error.

The Reds saw their comeback attempt come up short after AJ Bumpass hit an RBI single, driving in Garrett Wolforth in the ninth inning to cut the Bristol lead to 4-2.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Aaron Shackelford doubled and singled for Bristol.

Yordi Rosario (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Greeneville starter Graham Ashcraft (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.