Tucker’s single leads Indianapolis to 4-3 win over Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Cole Tucker hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Indianapolis Indians a 4-3 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Friday.

Jason Martin scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double.

The single by Tucker scored Martin to give the Indians a 4-3 lead.

Christian Kelley hit an RBI single in the second inning and Kevin Kramer hit a sacrifice fly in the third to give the Indians a 2-0 lead. The Red Sox came back to take the lead in the third inning when Sam Travis hit a three-run home run.

Indianapolis tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Eric Wood scored when a runner was thrown out.

Tyler Lyons (4-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Pawtucket starter Kyle Hart (3-2) took the loss in the International League game.