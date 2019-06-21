Odom’s single leads Arkansas to 4-1 win over Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Joseph Odom hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 4-1 win over the Midland RockHounds on Friday.

The single by Odom capped a two-run inning and gave the Travelers a 2-1 lead after Nick Zammarelli hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Travelers added to their lead in the ninth when Mike Ahmed hit a two-run double.

Zammarelli singled four times for Arkansas.

Arkansas right-hander Andrew Moore (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brian Howard (5-5) took the tough loss in the Texas League game after allowing two runs and six hits over 6 1/3 innings.