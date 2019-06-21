Alcantara leads Syracuse to 10-6 win over Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Arismendy Alcantara hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Syracuse Mets defeated the Gwinnett Stripers 10-6 on Friday.

Alcantara hit a solo shot in the second inning off Huascar Ynoa and then hit a grand slam in the fifth off Chad Sobotka.

Starter Chris Mazza (3-3) got the win while Sobotka (1-1) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

For the Stripers, Ryan LaMarre tripled twice and doubled, driving home three runs.

With the win, Syracuse improved to 3-1 against Gwinnett this season.