Storm beat Sparks 84-62 in coach Hughes’ return

Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd tries to get around Los Angeles Sparks' Alana Beard during a WNBA basketball game Friday, June 21, 2019, in Everett, Wash. Olivia Vanni

Jewell Loyd made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Seattle beat the Los Angeles Sparks 84-62 on Friday night in Storm coach Dan Hughes' season debut.

The 64-year-old coach shared his cancer diagnosis before the season began and underwent surgery to remove a carcinoid tumor in his digestive tract on May 14. The Storm went 5-4 in his absence with assistant Gary Kloppenburg acting as head coach.

Natasha Howard added 20 points and nine rebounds for defending champion Seattle (6-4).

Loyd scored Seattle's first 11 points and finished the half with 17 points. Seattle led 46-34 at the break after making eight 3-pointers. Howard added 16 points and seven rebounds. Seattle went on a 16-8 run to open the third quarter for a 20-point lead and cruised.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Alysha Clark had nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Seattle, which was 14 of 26 from distance.

Nneka Ogwumike scored a team-high 10 points for Los Angeles (4-5), which has lost three straight. Candace Parker played her second game since suffering a preseason hamstring injury and finished with two points on 1-of-9 shooting in 23 minutes.

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic sat courtside.