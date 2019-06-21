Noel leads AZL Indians Blue to 17-6 win over AZL Reds

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Jhonkensy Noel hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the AZL Indians Blue defeated the AZL Reds 17-6 on Saturday.

Noel hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Allan Beltre and then hit a solo homer in the seventh off Andres Falcon. Wilfri Peralta doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Kevin Kelly (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while AZL Reds starter Beltre (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL Reds, Elvis Gomez tripled and singled.