Rosario leads Saltillo to 7-2 win over Quintana Roo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Rainel Rosario hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to a 7-2 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo on Saturday.

The home run by Rosario scored Christian Zazueta and Juan Apodaca to give the Saraperos a 5-0 lead.

The Saraperos later tacked on a run in both the fifth and ninth innings. In the fifth, Juan Perez hit a solo home run, while Henry Urrutia scored on an error in the ninth.

Saltillo southpaw Jonathan Sanchez (7-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Javier Solano (3-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Tigres, Ruben Sosa homered and doubled twice, scoring two runs.