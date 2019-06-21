Ching’s single leads Ogden to 11-6 win over Orem

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Zac Ching hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Ogden Raptors to an 11-6 win over the Orem Owlz on Friday.

The single by Ching started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Raptors a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Sam McWilliams scored on an error and Marco Hernandez scored on a single and Ching scored when a runner was thrown out.

The Raptors later added two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Andrew Shaps and Ramon Rodriguez hit RBI singles, while McWilliams hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Shaps singled three times, driving in two runs for Ogden.

Melvin Jimenez (2-0) got the win in relief while Tanner Chock (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

In the losing effort, the Owlz recorded a season-high 13 base hits. Anthony Mulrine doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs for the Owlz. Jose Verrier homered and singled, driving home two runs.