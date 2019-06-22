Laureano’s triple leads DSL White Sox to 7-6 win over DSL D-backs1

, (AP) -- Johnabiell Laureano hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning, leading the DSL White Sox to a 7-6 win over the DSL D-backs1 on Saturday.

The triple by Laureano came in the midst of a six-run inning and tied the game 4-4. Later in the inning, DSL White Sox took the lead when Cesar Jimenez hit an RBI single and then added to it when Anthony Espinoza hit an RBI single.

The DSL White Sox tacked on another run in the seventh when Lazaro Leal hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Espinoza.

DSL D-backs1 saw its comeback attempt come up short after Alexander Hernandez hit an RBI single, scoring Learsi Delgado in the ninth inning to cut the DSL White Sox lead to 7-6.

Carlos Mola (1-1) got the win in relief while DSL D-backs1 starter Yoscar Pimentel (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.