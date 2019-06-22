DSL Athletics beats DSL Astros 8-5

, (AP) -- Otoniel Vallejo scored on a balk and Ramon Martinez scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Athletics to an 8-5 win over the DSL Astros on Saturday.

The play gave the DSL Athletics a 5-4 lead.

The DSL Athletics later tacked on three runs in the ninth, including RBI singles by Dereck Salom and Juan Santana.

Marshall Cantillo (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Ronny Garcia (2-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Omar Diaz singled twice, scoring two runs for the DSL Astros.