Ramos’ double leads DSL Indians over DSL Dodgers Shoemaker in 10 innings

, (AP) -- Robinson Ramos hit a two-run double in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the DSL Indians to a 7-4 win over the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker on Saturday.

The double by Ramos scored Victor Planchart and Jorge Burgos. The DSL Indians later scored three more runs in the inning, including an RBI single by Moises De La Cruz and an RBI double by Jesus Lara.

In the bottom of the inning, DSL Dodgers Shoemaker scored on a triple by Marlon Cairo that brought home Frank Rodriguez and Juan Diaz. However, the rally ended when Euclides Lopez got Nelson Quiroz to hit into a forceout to end the game.

Ramos doubled and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Logan Franco (3-0) got the win in relief while Luisenyer Perez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the Dodgers Shoemaker, Cairo tripled and singled, driving home two runs.