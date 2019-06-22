Vavra scores winning run, Asheville beats Columbia 6-5 in walk-off finish

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Will Golsan hit a sacrifice to drive in Terrin Vavra with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Asheville Tourists topped the Columbia Fireflies 6-5 on Saturday.

Vavra scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

The Tourists tied the game 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth when Kyle Datres hit an RBI double, scoring Grant Lavigne.

Reliever Alexander Martinez (3-4) went one scoreless inning, allowing one hit while striking out one and walking one to get the win. Jose Moreno (2-4) went one inning, allowing two runs and two hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Datres tripled and doubled, driving in two runs in the win.

For the Fireflies, Hayden Senger homered and singled, driving in three runs.

With the win, Asheville improved to 4-2 against Columbia this season.