Rodriguez, Whatley lead Hickory to 8-1 win over Charleston

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Matt Whatley hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three, and Yerry Rodriguez threw seven scoreless innings as the Hickory Crawdads topped the Charleston RiverDogs 8-1 on Saturday.

Rodriguez (7-2) allowed one hit while striking out five and walking two to pick up the win.

Hickory had a big five-run third inning in the blowout victory. Whatley hit a two-run home run en route to the six-run lead.

Nolan Martinez (1-2) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing six runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked four.

With the win, Hickory improved to 4-2 against Charleston this season.